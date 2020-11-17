Peacefully at The Willowgrove on November 14, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Guenther Wieland. Loving mother of George (Nancy). Proud Oma of Samantha and Danielle. Adrienne came to Canada together with her husband Guenther from Germany in 1951, settling in Kitchener. Together they learned to speak English by going to the movies night after night. She embarked on what became a 30 year career as an international freight forwarder and was proud to have become the first female branch manager worldwide with Kuehne & Nagel International. Her passion was to travel, having experienced everything the world had to offer. In keeping with Adrienne's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. If so desired, a donation to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA would be appreciated by the family.