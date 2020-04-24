|
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Agnes "Beverly" Sabados at St. Joseph's Hospital on April 21, 2020 in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her husband John (1996). Loving mother to Kim (Gord), David and Michelle. Grandmother to Cole and Kyra. Sibling to Catherine and Samuel. Aunt to several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all. Special thanks to Dr. Anne Boyle and Dr. Bryan Alton for all of your care and compassion. Many thanks to the staff of Complex Care. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will occur at a later time. Announcement to follow once we are able to gather. To everyone, keep safe and thank you all for your kind words and messages. As long as hearts remember, As long as hearts still care, We do not part with those we love, They're with us everywhere.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020