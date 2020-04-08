|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Agnes on April 7, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Gino (deceased in 2006). Loving mother of Julie Walters (Bryan) and John Dallan (Lisa). Cherished nonna of Rachel, Sam, Mia and Jack. Agnes was born in Fanzolo, Italy on April 2, 1938 and immigrated to Canada in 1961 where she married her husband, Gino. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. Agnes blessed her family and friends with her love and will always be a part of those whom she touched. Special thanks to all the staff at St. Peter's Hospital, Palliative Care, 3W, for all their care and compassion. With respect to the current Hamilton Diocese restrictions, there will be no visitation or funeral Mass at this time. There will be a private gravesite service for immediate family only. A funeral Mass and gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020