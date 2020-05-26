Peacefully at West Haldimand General Hospital on Saturday, May 23, 2020 Agnes passed away at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of Jack for 52 years. Loved mother of Susan (Colin) McGillivray, Sharon Pirouet (Tim) and the late Ian Pirouet (2013). Dear Nana of Justin and Jakob McGillivray, and Jesse Pirouet. Also survived by her brother Hugh Robertson in Scotland. Agnes worked for many years as a health care aid at Parkview Nursing Centre in Hamilton. Cremation has taken place. A private family Interment Service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If so desired, donations to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.