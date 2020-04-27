|
Born in Scotland on November 21, 1928, traveled with her mother and siblings across the ocean to settle in Belleville, Canada. A long time resident of Dunnville for over 50 years, passed away April 19, 2020, peacefully of natural causes. Agnes is survived by three of her children, Marilyn Hyatt, (husband, John), Dave Hyatt, (wife, Pat) and Lori Plug, (husband, Mark) as well as her daughter-in-law Brenda Hyatt. She was a proud and loving grandmother for her eight grandchildren Cheryl Lynn, Chris, Sarah, Aaron, Cassie, Philip, Suzie, and Brooke, as well as a caring great grandmother for her eight great-grandchildren. Agnes was predeceased by her loving husband Lyle Hyatt and her two sons Tom Hyatt and Stephen Hyatt. A private family funeral was held at JW Hart Funeral Home. Memorial donations to Heart and Stroke (heartandstroke.ca) or a would be appreciated. Online obituary and condolences at jwhartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 27, 2020