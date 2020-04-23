|
It's with great sadness and heavy heart in her 92nd year the passing of Agnes House on April 21, 2020. Loving mother of Susan House (Don Marshall), late Roy House and loving wife of late Morris House. Dedicated and loving grandmother of Brenda Carron (Dean), Cheryl Chaston (Frank) Kane Losier (Celeste), Great grandchildren Emily, Dalton, Trinity, Archer, sister of late Madeline James and Bill Huffman. Also survived by brother George Huffman, several nieces and nephews and grandmother to several step children. Family would like to thank all staff and helpers at Anson Place. A private family service with interment at Redeemer Lutheran Cemetery, Fisherville. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the . A celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. http://www.rhbandersonfuneralhomes.com/
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020