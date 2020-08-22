1/1
Agnes Marie BEAMSLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEAMSLEY, Agnes Marie. Passed away peacefully at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville on Wednesday August 19th, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved aunt of George (the late Jean) Beamsley, Everett (Gail) Beamsley, Shirley Beamsley and Stella (Alex) Cook, and many great nieces and nephews as well as great great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Estelle, brother Arthur, niece Grace, nephews George and Richard Mackey. Agnes will be missed by her church family at Maple Creek Community Church. She was a nurse at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital for 45 years and was at Hamilton General prior to coming to Dunnville. The family would like to thank the staff of 3rd floor at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care given to Agnes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. Interment Briggs Cemetery, Canborough. If so desired, donations to the Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved