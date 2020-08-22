BEAMSLEY, Agnes Marie. Passed away peacefully at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville on Wednesday August 19th, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved aunt of George (the late Jean) Beamsley, Everett (Gail) Beamsley, Shirley Beamsley and Stella (Alex) Cook, and many great nieces and nephews as well as great great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Estelle, brother Arthur, niece Grace, nephews George and Richard Mackey. Agnes will be missed by her church family at Maple Creek Community Church. She was a nurse at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital for 45 years and was at Hamilton General prior to coming to Dunnville. The family would like to thank the staff of 3rd floor at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care given to Agnes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. Interment Briggs Cemetery, Canborough. If so desired, donations to the Dunnville Hospital & Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
.