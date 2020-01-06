Home

More Obituaries for Agnes White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Marie White

Agnes Marie White Obituary
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Agnes Marie White on December 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack, their children David (Lorraine), and Leanne; daughter-in-law, Sherri (Boo); grandchildren, Josh (Rebecca), Jordan, and Abigail and great grand-daughter Jacey. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Jack and Frances (Walt) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her parents John and Isabel MacMillan, her son Shawn, grandson Jake, and sister Isabel (Len) Brown. Her kindness and warmth will never be forgotten. Many thanks to the staff and volunteers at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their incredible care. A celebration of life will take place at the Stoney Creek Legion Branch #622 on January 19th from 1-4 p.m. with a short service at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
