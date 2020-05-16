Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Friday, May 15, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of Bruce for 60 years. Loving and devoted mother to Rae and Darren. Cherished sister to Tom Anderson(Betty), Jim Anderson(Elsie) and the late Janet Barton(Bill). Fondly remembered by many nieces. nephews, and friends. Agnes was an amazing, caring person to all who were fortunate enough to have known her. She treasured her family and loved them more than life itself. She loved shopping at her favourite store "Eddie's", visits with Bev at the hair salon, a good cup of tea, and Coronation street. Special thanks to PSW Sinoline and nurse Marianne for the exceptional care you gave Agnes. A heartfelt thank you to EMS and Hamilton Police for your efforts and the compassion shown to both Agnes and her family. As per Agnes' wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment to be held at a later date. Please sign on-line Book of Condolence at www.baygardens.ca. Forever in Our Hearts
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.