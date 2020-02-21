|
Peacefully passed away on February 19, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Charles Horace Redding. Inez Redding was the loving mother to Robin, Scott, Tracy and Kelly; loving mother-in-law to Lisa and Eric; loving grandmother to Brandi, Steven, Karli, Sarah and Michael. A special thank you to Dr. Velicaria and staff and Dr. Curnew for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at L.G. Wallace Funeral Home, 151 Ottawa Street N (905-544-1147) on Saturday, February 22 from 1-4 p.m. As per Inez's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020