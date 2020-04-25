|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton. Born in Lesmahagow, Scotland on July 8, 1922. Widow of Dave Mortimer (Mortimer Meats Waterdown, a successful butcher and baker famous for his delicious Scotch pies), who together shared their success generously with donations to many hospitals, medical centres, and numerous charities, always helping the less fortunate. Loved "Aunt Aggie" to several nieces and nephews in Scotland, Jersey Cl, and Spain. She was so delighted to receive their cards, letters and especially a phone call. Nancy had no relatives in Canada, but for over 70 years she was considered family and will be dearly missed especially by Donna and Gernot Dauber (London) who affectionately referred to her as the little old lady from Waterdown, and Morven and Janis Barclay (Petrolia). Nancy knew she was fortunate to have very supportive friends, Anna and Bill Morrison (Burlington), who without hesitation put her needs first, including her in many family celebrations and special occasions for over 30 years, Mung Huynh (Burlington) who was very dedicated to Nancy, visiting regularly and offering to help, Christina Mitchell (Scotland) a long-time friend whose letters Nancy treasured and spoke about often, John North (Burlington), and Duncan McRae (Brigden). She was grateful and appreciative for the guidance, support and personal attention provided by Cathy Fletcher (CIBC Waterdown) and to Jim and Bernadette Pelletier, super landlords, who did everything willingly for Nancy during her 13 years as their tenant on Hamilton Street. Dr. Cross her physician for over 30 years, has always been very supportive, compassionate and sincere in his concern for her well-being. A huge thank you to Dr. Cross for his patience and continuing empathy shown after she moved into the Manor and while in hospital. Thank you to all the caregivers, nurses, therapists, geriatric personnel and social workers at Juravinski and St. Peter's Hospitals. Thanks to Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home of Waterdown for following Nancy's final wishes to be cremated and reunited with Dave. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are asked to consider The Red Cross, Salvation Army or a . Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020