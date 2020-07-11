It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear husband, father and Nonno at home surrounded by his loving family in his 94th year. Agostino will now be reunited with his son Salvatore (Sammy) (1973). Beloved husband of Anna (nee Rosati) for 69 years. Loving father of Linda Di Nardo ( Jean-Noel Jacquot), Anna Maria Di Nardo and Luigi Lorenzo Di Nardo (Carmelina). Cherished Nonno of Christina, Sammy and Sandrine. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Giuseppe Di Nardo, Umberto (Vera) Di Nardo, Anna Di Clemente (late Vittorio), Rosaria Di Pronio (Antonio), and Graziella Galli (late Antonio). Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Agostino was a devoted and loving husband, father and Nonno. His family was his pride and joy. He was always very supportive and encouraging of his family. He always said and believed "Be nice to the people you meet on the way up, they're the same people you meet on the way down". He was known as "Gus the Barber". Thank you to all of Gus's friends over the past 57 years at the barber shop. So many wonderful memories with everyone who loved to spend time at the Barber Shop! His work was his second family. A constant joker who loved to laugh and make people laugh. He always had the best lines. Gus was a respected man. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Visitation will be at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St.E., on Monday, July 13 from 5-7 p.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face mask or a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10a.m. on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020, at St. Anthony's Church. The church has a maximum capacity of 50 people, and the same physical distancing rules will apply. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In kindness, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.