Passed away seventeen years ago on February 27, 2003. We are sending a dove to Heaven, With a parcel on it's wings, Be careful when you open it, For it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, Wrapped in a million hugs, To say how much we miss you, And to send you all our love. No one knows the grief we bear. When the family meets And you're not there. You left us suddenly, Your thoughts unknown. You left us peaceful memories. Your love is still our guide. Not dead to those who love him. Not lost but gone before. He lives with us in memory And will forever more. Unseen, unheard but always near. Loved and missed every day. Love forever, wife Barbara, daughters, son-in-laws, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020
