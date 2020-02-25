Home

Aita Herdman Obituary
It is with profound sadness that the family announces that Aita Herdman passed away at Albright Manor on Sunday, February 23, following a brief battle with cancer. Aita was in her 82nd year and is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Bruce, her children, Patricia, Bruce Jr. (Sarah), Linda (Julian) and Karl (Kelly). She will be lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family and friends will always remember her as a caring and fun person who enjoyed gatherings, celebrations, arts and crafts and travel. Special thanks to Dr. Jessica Graham and the compassionate staff of Albright Manor for the care they provided. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Gathering will take place at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. with Tributes at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Dundas Valley School of Art would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020
