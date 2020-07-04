Al was a born educator who as a teacher with the HWDSB strove to make learning exciting for his students and as a principal her led his staff to be the est they could be. Upon retirement he pursed his hobbies of golf, fishing, skiing and riding his motorcycle. Al had a pig personality and easily engaged anyone he met in conversation. He was A Mason and Past Master of the Lodge of Strict Observance. He loved and was loved by his wife Brenda. Al's pride and joy were his children Rick (Jackie) and Donna (Buck). Memory maker and adored Grandpa of his grandchildren Reilly, Jake, Trevor, Jessica, Shaelyn, Ainslie and Connor. He will be mourned by his sister Lee (Micheal) Creal, brother Norm (Emma) Kunc, brother-in-law Jim (Mary) Grandy and his nephews and nieces. Brother-in-law of Wanda and Peter Olsen. Al's circle of friends stretched far and wide and his presence will be missed. A heartfelt thank you to the team of healthcare workers who from the beginning of his journey guided and cared for Al with compassion and always gave us hope. The care was gold standard. To our friends and neighbours who supported us spiritually with endless prayers, emotionally with cards and phone calls, physically with an endless supply of food - when days were dark you brought us into the light. We never felt alone and cold not have travelled this journey without each of you. A private celebration of Al's well lived life will be held. If you choose, a donation in Al's memory can be made to City Kidz or your favourite charity. Online condolences can be left at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca