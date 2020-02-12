Home

Al John (Alexander) McMillan


1949 - 04
Al is still loved dearly and will be deeply missed by his partner and best friend, Ali (Aileen) McMillan. His sister, Barbara Harding, holds many very fond memories of her only sibling. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Barbara McMillan. Al enjoyed retirement (Stelco) and was an avid golfer, loved fishing, being in the great outdoors - and his cars! - mustangs, muscle and classics. Very special thanks to a multitude of compassionate nurses at St. Joseph Hospital, Head and Chest unit (4th floor); also special thanks to Dr. Woods, Palliative Care. Cremation has taken place as per Al's wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Village Restaurant (back room), 35 King St. E. Stoney Creek, from 2 - 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Online Condolences can be made to www.candaiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
