Alan BRUCE
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Alan "Tubby" Bruce on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Tubby was born June 2, 1937 in Hamilton, ON. but moved to BC in the 1970's. Surviving Uncle to Laurie, Kathy, Joan, Ann, Phil, and Janie. He is predeceased by his sisters Ann (twin), Elizabeth, Marjorie, his brother Ray, his nephew Bruce and his parents Jane and John. He will also be deeply missed by his surviving family, many friends, Hamilton North Enders, fellow Pile Drivers Union 2404, Veterans of the 1st Battalion Queens own Riles of Canada, his 40 plus years with AA fellowship groups, and 115 Place Co Op residents. A special shout out to the Royal Columbia Hospital staff of the ER, 6 South and 6 North for their compassion and caring during his stay. Tubby holds the special services medal in recognition with his services with NATO while stationed in Germany from 1957 - 1959.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
