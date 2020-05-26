It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan Douglas King on May 23, 2020 after a long battle with lung disease at the age of 64. Alan was predeceased by his father James Patterson and is survived by his mother Ann Elizabeth (DePaolo). He leaves behind his devoted wife of 40 years Brigitte, his son Jimmy, daughter Tamara, brothers Gordon (Luanne), Cameron (Liz) and sister Andrea Foster (Rodney), three grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his furry best friend Nucky, the pug. Alan was a member of the Royal Canadian Regiment and deployed overseas and in Canada. He later worked as a counselor for Young Offenders and was a driver for the HSR. The family would like to thank the staff of the General Hospital for all their care. "When death's dark stream I ferry o'er, a time that surely shall come; in Heaven itself I'll ask no more than just a Highland welcome" Pro Patria, soldier your fight is over! On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.