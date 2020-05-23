Alan Lewis
1928-10-09 - 2020-05-14
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Alan Lewis at the Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, May 14/2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Mabel. Dearest father of Ray (deceased), Carole, Mark, Dawn (deceased). Dear stepfather of Philip, Pamela & Christopher. Loving Grandad of Tanya, Simone, Shane, Nicole, Danielle, Gregory, Jennifer, Melanie, Oliver, Lily, Fanny, Jenna & Kyra. Much loved great grandad of Leo, Logan, Oran & Beatrice. Brother of Patricia & David. Predeceased by Ian and Colin. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will be help at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
