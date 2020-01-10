Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Osmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Bruce Osmond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Bruce Osmond Obituary
Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Sarah. Loved father of three daughters Kimberley Ann, Shawna-Lee (Craig), Donna Marie (Nick) and grandfather to Patricia, Shelby, Madison and Connor. Survived by his sister Patricia Ellis (Ron) and many extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Ozzie and Sadie and his brother Alex. Albert was a retired employee of Stelco Steel with over 45 years of service. Special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Juravinski Hospital for their excellent care. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. In Albert's memory, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -