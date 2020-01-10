|
Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Sarah. Loved father of three daughters Kimberley Ann, Shawna-Lee (Craig), Donna Marie (Nick) and grandfather to Patricia, Shelby, Madison and Connor. Survived by his sister Patricia Ellis (Ron) and many extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Ozzie and Sadie and his brother Alex. Albert was a retired employee of Stelco Steel with over 45 years of service. Special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Juravinski Hospital for their excellent care. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. In Albert's memory, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca