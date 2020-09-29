1/1
Albert Ciccotti Jr.
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Albert Jr. Ciccotti announces his passing on Friday Sept 25 2020, at the age of 40. After a long brave battle, Albert gained his wings and went home to join the Lord. He will forever be missed and remembered by his parents Albert and Liliana Ciccotti, his siblings Paula (George), Christien (Kathleen). Albert was adored and will be tremendously missed by his nephews Luca, John-Paul, Robert, Christien Jr., and Patrick. He will fondly be remembered by his loving Aunt and Uncle Teresa and Giuseppe Catacchio, along with his cousins. A special heartfelt thank you to the C4 team at the Juravinski Hospital, especially Dr. Wasi and Margaret Forbes. The care you provided Albert over the years and the love he had for you all can't be described. Also, a thank you to all the staff at CWP for all your care and support that you have given Albert over the many years. A private celebration of life for immediate family has been arranged. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society of Canada in Albert's honour. "Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, Love leaves a memory that no one can steal" Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 29, 2020.
