Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020 in his 77th year. Loving husband for over 50 years to Earlene (nee Robinson). Cherished father of Amy and proud "Poppie" and best friend of Matthew. Beloved brother of Graham (Susan) and the late David (Janet). He will be missed by his nieces and nephews Ron (Jill), Melinda, Jamie (Monica), Rebecca and Kyle (Allison) and by his great-nieces Mackenzie and Lauren. Predeceased by his parents Bert and Audrey (nee Rorabeck). Doug was a very caring person who dedicated over 33 years to his love of teaching at Burlington Central High School. His charismatic personality and his gentle presence will be missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Andrew's United Church or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store