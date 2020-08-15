Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on Thursday, August 13, 2020, Albert Edward Smith of Caistor Centre passed away at the age of 81. Beloved husband of 57 years to Shirley Smith (nee Lane). Loving father of Marvin (Carole), Steven (Wanda), and James (Teena). Cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Albert will be remembered by his sister Ruby (Mike). Predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Gladys Smith, and sisters Janet and Judy. A Private funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Links for the live funeral listed on merritt-fh.com
. If desired, memorial donations to Caistor Centre Free Methodist Church or Gideons International can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com