Entered into rest on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Margaret for 63 years. Loving father to Nancy Gundy (David) and Richard Kelly. Dear grandfather to Dana Michael (Jesse), Mitchell Gundy and great-grandfather of Cooper. Abe was retired from Bell Canada, he coached minor hockey in Glanbrook for many years and also once held the position of Chief and Deputy Chief of the Glanbrook Fire Department. In his later years he enjoyed volunteering at the War Plane Heritage Museum. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration to commemorate Abe's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca