God in His infinite wisdom has called His child, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Albert Jan Kiers home on May 28, peacefully at home. Albert leaves behind his wife of 56 years Freda Kiers (nee DeVries). He will be sadly missed by his son Tony (Anita) Kiers and Chantal, Danielle and Jayden; his daughter Wendy (Brian) Kremer and Brittany (Ralph) Terpstra, Kristyn, Dean, Rachel, Patrick (Shelby), Deacon, Landon, Emmett, Tamara (Dave) DeBoer, Mackenzie and Riley; his son Jerry (Jeniffer) Kiers and Sierra, Cassidy and Cadence; his daughter Marita (Jim) Wagner and Morgan, Adam, Brent and Maya; his daughter Laura Kiers and Bryce, Sage and Drestin Terhaar. Albert was predeceased by his son Michael (1966) and grandson Tyler (1993). Psalm 116:15-Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Due to the Covid-19 situation, there will be a private family visitation arranged as per current restrictions at Lampman Funeral Home, 724 Canboro Rd, Fenwick, Ontario. You are invited to witness the Funeral Service for Albert Kiers via Livestream on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. For access to the service please visit the Wellandport United Reformed Church website. A private rite of committal will take place at Pleasantview Cemetery following the service.



