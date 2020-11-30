It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Albert Marzoli. Albert entered into God's heavenly care on Thursday November 26, 2020 at Regina Gardens in Hamilton, Ontario in his 90th year. Dad will be reunited with his wife, Frances and now they can dance together. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Cheryl (Mike) and his grand-daughters Tiana and Tyra and his daughter Charlene. Albert worked at Slater Steel/Burlington Steel for 35 years where he was the supervisor in the finishing department. Albert and Frances enjoyed many years in St. Petersburg, Florida where they had a lovely condo to spend away from the winters in Canada. Albert took pride in his vegetable gardens and always had the best tomatoes to make his famous tomato sauce for his pasta. Dad was a big Ticat fan and enjoyed going to the game or watching it on TV. His pride and joy was his two grandchildren Tiana and Tyra. He was very proud of all their education and accomplishments they have done. We would like to thank Regina Gardens for the wonderful, loving care that dad received. During these trying times the staff was always compassionate and caring with dad and the residents there. We would also like to gratefully thank Francine and Joanna for giving the best loving and compassionate care to dad. It was Francine's loveable laugh and Joanna getting dad to dance, and all the laughs and jokes which got dad through these last years so well at Regina Gardens. Due to Covid we are unable to hold a public visitation or service. A private family Celebration of life will be held at a later date for the family. If so desired donations can be made in Albert's memory to Regina Gardens. "Oskee Wee Wee" Go cats Go