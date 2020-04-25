|
|
It's with deep sadness, the family of Ted announce the death of one of the remaining WWII Veterans. The 97 year old Slaney Patriarch was predeceased by his wife Betty, of nearly 60 years; son Peter and daughter-in-law Bonney. Mourning his passing are his best friend BUSTER, son John, daughter Pat., Adopted children Eric and Jinny, three grandchildren, two adopted granddaughters and seven GREAT-GRANDSONS!! The Slaney name lives on in his memory. Ted was a formative member of Emmanuel United Church, letting his light shine in the choir. He also sang with the Albertones Men's Chorus. For over 35 years many will remember him growing African Violets in the window of his business "Ted Slaney Opticians" at the corner of Main and Wentworth Streets in Hamilton. A celebration of life will honour Ted when Covid-19 releases us from it's clutches. As he would say, "So long for now............never say Good Bye" To honour Ted; donations greatly appreciated to the Hamilton SPCA or Emmanuel United Church.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020