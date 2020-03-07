|
Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in his 79th year. Loving husband of Faye for 50 years. Beloved father of Robert (Tammy). Dear grandfather of Joshua (Tegan), Justin and Jacob and great-grandfather of Naomi and Elijah. Deeply missed by his sisters-in-law Marjorie Chaytor (Graham) and Audrey Blankstein, nieces, nephews and many friends. Al was a long time brother of the RAOB Grand Lodge of Ontario and current RHLI Vice President. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In memory of Al, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020