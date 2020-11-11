1/1
Albert Thomas POLLINGTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at home on Monday November 9, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Pollington (September 6, 1997). Loving father of the late Penny Pritchard (Ian), John and Jean Pollington, Joy Maki and Robert McAughey, and Terry Thibodeau. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca and Daniel Pollington and Brandy Maki and Jed Maki. Albert was a retiree of Dofasco. Visitation by reservation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ROBINSON CHAPEL, (King Street East at Wellington), Hamilton on Thursday, November 12th from 3-7 p.m. Please call the funeral home to make a reservation, 905-522-2496. Guests are required to wear a mask. Private family funeral and burial on Friday, November 13, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON Robinson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved