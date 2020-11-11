Passed away at home on Monday November 9, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Pollington (September 6, 1997). Loving father of the late Penny Pritchard (Ian), John and Jean Pollington, Joy Maki and Robert McAughey, and Terry Thibodeau. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca and Daniel Pollington and Brandy Maki and Jed Maki. Albert was a retiree of Dofasco. Visitation by reservation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ROBINSON CHAPEL, (King Street East at Wellington), Hamilton on Thursday, November 12th from 3-7 p.m. Please call the funeral home to make a reservation, 905-522-2496. Guests are required to wear a mask. Private family funeral and burial on Friday, November 13, 2020.