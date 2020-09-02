Hear Ye, Hear Ye: A good man has died today. Born in 1930 of simple beginnings and meagre means, Albert Thomas Tysdale was determined not to let life get the better of him. As an orphaned waif from the North End, he found salvation through literature and education, earning a university degree, a medical degree and ultimately a specialty in psychiatry. Dr. Albert Tysdale became one of Hamilton's preeminent and sought-after psychiatrists, helping many overcome the problems of life with which he was all too familiar. But despite his academic and professional acclaim, he remained a humble man; Mary his wife of 67 years, helped with this, as did his 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Albert was always very connected to nature; not many people can claim to have planted and tended their own forest. He even decorated a special tree every Christmas just for the animals. In fact he became such a fixture in those woods that the deer accepted him as one of their own. And for years he and Mary were local landmarks in their fluorescent orange vests, making their daily treks up and down Weirs Lane, regardless or the weather or the time of year. Albert's creative side was definitely unique, as was his love of interlocking brick. What started as a driveway, soon progressed to pathways around the house, the pool yard and eventually ended as a yellow brick road through the forest. But his weren't the arrow-straight roads of ancient Roman design; his resembled more a Sherpa's path through the Himalayas. He wasn't a perfect man; who is? But he'd acknowledge his shortcomings with quiet stoicism and a resolve to do better. Family and friends meant the world to Albert and he was always there with a quiet word of support, a willingness to look at the world through another's eyes, and for the obligatory celebration of countless milestones. Birthday cards weren't simply signed, they were inscribed with his personal brand of wisdom. Albert lived life quietly but he lived it well, through sunshine and rain, with laughter and tears. He passed peacefully on Sunday August 23, 2020, in his garden, having had his morning coffee, surrounded by family. Albert might have entered this world unwanted, but he left very much esteemed and embraced by love. He will be missed, he will be remembered, he will be celebrated. Albert is survived by his wife Mary, children Kim (Eva), Bonnie Jamieson, David (Ann), Susan Kennedy, (Hub), Jennifer Tyrrell (Dominique), Donna Marcelli (Joe), sister Eileen, brother Don, grandchildren Vivieno, Robin, Ian, Evan, Dean, Rose, Zack, Derek, Geoff, Mikayla, Justyn, Ryan, Avery, Denver, and great grandchildren Lyla and Parker. A heartfelt thank you to the Personal Support Workers, Nurses and Doctors who helped out during these last months. Due to ongoing Covid restrictions, a private service will be held to honour Albert's life, however the family would be delighted to have individuals send their own stories about Albert to the Hamilton Spectator link at Legacy.com
. Donations in memory of Albert may be directed to Doctors without Borders Canada, or to St. Mark's United Church in Dundas.