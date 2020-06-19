RHODES, Albert Walter. On a beautiful sunny afternoon, Al passed away unexpectedly, and peacefully on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 in his 82nd year. Son of Charlie and Ivy (Coombs), and sister of Winifred. Cherished wife and best friend of 38 years to Monica. Loving, devoted, and selfless father to Susan, David, Glen (Krista), Kelli (sons Nick and Mathew,) and Scott (Terri.) Adoring Grandad to Charlotte, Adrian and Tyler. Great-Grandad to Liam and Dominic. A native of London, England, Al lived most of his life in Brampton, Ontario. He was a respected real estate agent, and in his retirement, drove a school bus and brought joy to hundreds of children. He loved to watch his kids play hockey, and see them on stage with Brampton Music Theatre. He loved to golf, swim with his grandkids, and cooked a mean prime rib and the best Yorkshire pudding this side of the pond. He was a huge Liverpool Football Club fan, and loved Coronation Street. He was witty, selfless, and put all others before himself. He loved to sing with his family, and enjoyed a crown and coke in his favourite orange glass. He loved birds, and his cat "Midnight." Most of all, he was all about love and peace. Kindness, and joy. Compassion and empathy. A private, family celebration of Al's life will be held on Father's Day. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke foundation would be welcomed. Fly with your new wings; Until we meet again.



