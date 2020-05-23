Albert WILKES
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Albert Wilkes on May 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Al was retired from Stelco with 40 years service. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 60 years, Jean (nee Thibault). Cherished father to Dawn (Mark) Morris and Christopher (Kathy Raposo). Beloved Grandpa and Papa to Matthew (Krystal) Curtiss, Maxwell and Jakob Wilkes. Great grandfather to Gavin and Kaylee Curtiss. Brother of Irene Viozzi (deceased) and Betty (John) Cerello. Brother in law to Ray (Marie) Thibault. Fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents, Eva and Arthur Wilkes and his mother in law, Mary (nee Cappelli) Thibault. Al had a great love for golf and his football team San Francisco 49ers. Special thanks to St. Peter's Hospital for their palliative care. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
