Albert William TOTH
Suddenly on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Albert passed away. Predeceased by his loving wife Maggie (1989). Leaving, broken hearted, his daughter Kristy and son-in-law and buddy David. Dear brother-in-law to Betty Zelinsky (Peter 2017). And favorite Uncle to Richard, Deana, Jordan (Leah and baby Shay), Brianne (Michael), and Elissa. Albert loved his family and friends, he loved bowling, golf, fishing, the casino, and a good rye and ginger. We are going to miss you Albi, A.K.A. the Big Kahuna. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to follow. On-line condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
