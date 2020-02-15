|
|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in her 79 year. Beloved wife of the late Paolo. Loving mother of Gioile (Shari), Elisa, and Nella (Pat Cipriani). Cherished nonna of Gianni, Michela, Gioia, Adrianna and Chiara. Alberta will be sadly missed by her siblings both living and deceased as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Italy and in Canada. Alberta worked many years working at Calabria Super Market and worked at The Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King as a Sacristian. Special thanks to the LHIN Palliative Care Program for their care and compassion. FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East (near James) on Monday from 2-4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King (714 King St W, Hamilton) on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In kindness, donations to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020