We rejoice in the knowledge that our faithful savior and God took His daughter Alberta ten Brinke, home this Good Friday, April 10th. Mom's faith is now sight and she with the church victorious now worships in holiness and righteousness the Lord she loves and taught her children to love. Mom was preceded by her parents Hendrik and Trijntge Wind and her brother Harm Wind, and her sisters Ge Bleij, Mien Wind . Mom is survived by her loving husband Hendrick ten Brinke her sister Annie Wind , her children Henry (Leslie), Jeffry, Evelyn, Diane (Steve), Edwin (Betty-Anne) Joel (Vanessa), Raymond (Regina) her grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, Victoria (Henry), Cassandra, Debra, Sheryl, Sandi, David, Devon, Jerry, Rose-Anne, Lea, Daniel, Aurora, Adelaide, Manoah, Heather and Jean, her great grandchildren, Claire, Clark, Sophie, Logan, Sophia and Blake. The lord is my light and my salvation whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? Psalm 27:1 As a family we would like to thank the staff at both Parkview retirement home and Idlewyld long term care home for the amazing care they took of Mom. We would also like to thank those who took the time to visit with Mom we deeply appreciate your love and support. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Rehoboth United Reformed Church, 77 Glancaster Rd, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9, Phone: (905) 574-5527 [email protected], or the Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario, https://parkinsonsociety.ca/in-memoriam-gift/
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020