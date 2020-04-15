|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 70. Predeceased by her first husband Luigi Battistin and her daughter Lisa Battistin. Beloved wife of Robert Snyder. Loving mother of Jeffery Battistin and his wife Kebira. Cherished grandmother of Samar and Gia. Dear sister of Charlie (Cathy), Wanda (Dave) and Peter (Kim). Betty will be fondly remembered by Mark, Terri, Sam and Kate as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Betty was a kind, generous and loving person who was devoted to her family and loved all animals. The family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff at McMaster ALS Clinic and the Palliative Care Team at St. Elizabeth's Health Care for their exceptional care. They would also like to extend a very special thank you to the PSWs and caregivers for their service and devotion. In keeping with Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The ALS Society would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020