Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Friday, August 28, 2020 the LORD called to himself Bert Van Zuylen at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Alfrieda (Vos) for 47 years. Loved father of Anita and Chris de Jonge, the late Bradley Van Zuylen (1981), Kim and Jason Schmidt, and Pam Van Zuylen. Dear Grandpa to Bradley, Sean, Jordan, Dylan, and Opa to Jack and Judah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Arie and Gedy Van Zuylen, Jaap and Anneke Van Zuylen, Roel and Gretha Van Zuylen, the late Jan and Alie Van Zuylen, Janny Van Zuylen and the late Koos, John and Karen Vos, Jackie and Henry Smouter, Anneke Arnett, and Henry and Jane Vos. Bert worked for many years as a carpenter for Allandale Homes. Friends may visit with the family on Monday evening from 7-9 p.m. at EBENEZER CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 607 Dynes Rd. Burlington where the Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Dr. G. Nederveen officiating. Please RSVP on the funeral home website to schedule your visiting time or attendance at the service or call 905-689-4852. Interment to follow at Garden Lane Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital for caring so well for Bert. Please sign the Tribute Wall, RSVP and find the livestream link at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com