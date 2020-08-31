1/2
Albertus Gerrit "Bert" VanZUYLEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albertus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Friday, August 28, 2020 the LORD called to himself Bert Van Zuylen at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Alfrieda (Vos) for 47 years. Loved father of Anita and Chris de Jonge, the late Bradley Van Zuylen (1981), Kim and Jason Schmidt, and Pam Van Zuylen. Dear Grandpa to Bradley, Sean, Jordan, Dylan, and Opa to Jack and Judah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Arie and Gedy Van Zuylen, Jaap and Anneke Van Zuylen, Roel and Gretha Van Zuylen, the late Jan and Alie Van Zuylen, Janny Van Zuylen and the late Koos, John and Karen Vos, Jackie and Henry Smouter, Anneke Arnett, and Henry and Jane Vos. Bert worked for many years as a carpenter for Allandale Homes. Friends may visit with the family on Monday evening from 7-9 p.m. at EBENEZER CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 607 Dynes Rd. Burlington where the Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Dr. G. Nederveen officiating. Please RSVP on the funeral home website to schedule your visiting time or attendance at the service or call 905-689-4852. Interment to follow at Garden Lane Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital for caring so well for Bert. Please sign the Tribute Wall, RSVP and find the livestream link at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
EBENEZER CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
EBENEZER CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Interment
Garden Lane Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved