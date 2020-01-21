Home

Albertus Jan "Al" OOMS

It is with profound sadness, we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Al on January 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Al is survived by his daughters Denise and Karen; grandchildren Owen, Alex, Simon and Hunter; and siblings Grada de Jager (Henk) of the Netherlands and Marinus Ooms (Christine Ballingand) of Italy. Predeceased by his sister Dirkje Ooms of the Netherlands. He will be missed by many extended family members in Europe. As resident Grill Master, Al will be deeply missed by dear friend and companion Judi van Staalduinen and her daughters Elesthe and Alaina. Cremation has taken place. A time of Remembrance and Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020
