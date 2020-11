Passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 90 with his family by his side. Loving husband of 51 years to Beverly Hoadley (nee Tweedle). Cherished father of Brenda Munro and Lorraine Byrne (Patrick). Caring grandpa of four and great grandpa of eight. Al is survived by his brother Don (Wendy). He will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. Private cremation has taken place.