Aleida HUIZINGH

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on August 19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Jacob (2000), beloved mother of Ria Bachmann, Bert (Linda), Ron (Jean), and Mike (Sarah). She will be missed by her niece, Janny Bruyn (Casey) and nephew, Andre Scholten (Elizabeth), as well as nine grandchildren and five grandchildren. Aleida will be fondly remembered by her Klaverjassen card friends, as well as friends and staff of St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence. Aleida was born on April 3, 1926 in deWijk, Netherlands and married Jacob in November 1946. They immigrated to Canada to join her sister Grietje and husband Gerrit Scholten in September 1954. She cherished life in Canada and being so sociable acquired many lifelong friends. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place, with a private family gathering planned at a later date.



