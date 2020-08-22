1/1
Aleida HUIZINGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aleida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on August 19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Jacob (2000), beloved mother of Ria Bachmann, Bert (Linda), Ron (Jean), and Mike (Sarah). She will be missed by her niece, Janny Bruyn (Casey) and nephew, Andre Scholten (Elizabeth), as well as nine grandchildren and five grandchildren. Aleida will be fondly remembered by her Klaverjassen card friends, as well as friends and staff of St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence. Aleida was born on April 3, 1926 in deWijk, Netherlands and married Jacob in November 1946. They immigrated to Canada to join her sister Grietje and husband Gerrit Scholten in September 1954. She cherished life in Canada and being so sociable acquired many lifelong friends. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place, with a private family gathering planned at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved