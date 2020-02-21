|
A beautiful soul taken too soon on February 19th with family by her side. She is fondly and lovingly remembered by her husband of 34 years, Antonio, two daughters, Ashley and Elisabete, son-in-law Chad, sister Ana, two brothers, Aguinaldo Jr. and Alberto, along with her sister-in-laws, Mary, Alice, Lucy, Grace and Ana and brother-in-law, Jose. She is reunited with her Mother Merciana, Father Aguinaldo, Brother Eduardo and family dog Misty. Aleide was born on July 15 1959 in Recife, Brazil and immigrated to Canada in 1985. She was a loving, caring and compassionate wife, mother, sister, and friend. She touched everyone she met, even if it was only in passing. She was the rock of her family, the glue that kept everyone together. Always smiling, and a ray of light in every room she entered. She loved watching Brazilian soccer, animals (her pets over time included 2 dogs, a cat and a monkey), the outdoors, especially going for walks at the Royal Botanical Gardens and spending time with her family. She will be incredibly missed by all. Visitation will take place on Sunday February 23rd at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home (378 Wilson Street E, Ancaster), between the hours of 2:00pm-4:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00am on Monday February 24th at St. Ann's Parish (11 Wilson Street W. Ancaster) followed by entombment at Resurrection Cemetery . Reception will take place at the Alexandre household after services and entombment.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020