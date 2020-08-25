1/1
Aleksander (Alex) MADJERUH
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alex on August 23, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of the late Mary (March 29, 2020) for 55 years. Deeply missed by his son Dan, his wife Mara and their daughters Jessica and Julia; and his son John and his family. Dear brother of Tereza Krnezic of Croatia. Alex will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, many friends and neighbours in Canada and Croatia. Special thanks to Kumovi and the nurses at St. Peter's Hospital for their support and care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday from 4-8 pm with Rosary at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East, on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10 am. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
