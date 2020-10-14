1/1
Aleksandra (Jasik) Rabbani
Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby, on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Waheed. Predeceased by her parents Kazimierz and Maria Jasik, her brother Witold Jasik and by her sister Joanna Bilski. Dearly missed by her brother-in law Grzegorz Bilski and family. Aleksandra will be sadly missed by many friends and her extended Rabbani family.Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. Masks will be required and COVID restrictions will be in place. If desired, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
