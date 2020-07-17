Alessandro FABRIS

It is with sadness that the Fabris family, Judy, Michael (Kirsty) Nadia (Wayne) and grandson Jack announce the sudden but peaceful passing, at home, of Alessandro, husband, father and Papa on Sunday July 5th 2020. Al was predeceased by his daughter Michelle, his parents and brothers and sisters. Al will be missed by his extended family and friends, Livio and Connie, Jimmy and Marilyn, Joe and Jean, Larry and Doreen, Joe and Agnes and Donna. He will be especially missed by his beloved grandson Jack who was the joy of his life. The family would like to thank Al's wonderful neighbours for their kind help and support through the years and during this difficult time. Al was a long time member of the Famee Furlane of Hamilton , the Sons of Italy Choir and the Hamilton Chess Club. As per his wishes cremation has taken place. Due to COVID 19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, Stoney Creek 905-662-2948. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
. "Rest in peace Papa, take care of our Michelle until we can all be together again"