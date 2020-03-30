|
Alex Wedmid of Smithville passed peacefully at Shalom Manor. Born in the Ukraine. Predeceased by his wife Maria (2007) and daughter-in-law Christine (1999). He is survived by his son Mykola and his wife Joan. Missed also by two grandchildren; Mykola in Alberta and Tanya on Vancouver Island. Also, by four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. Special thanks to the staff of Shalom Manor for their sincere care and compassion. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. Private family service with interment at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Shalom Manor would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020