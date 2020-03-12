|
|
Passed away gracefully at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of Kenneth Stone. Loving mom and stepmom to Sandra Hodgins (Larry Hewitt), Peter Schuler (Lois), Raymond Schuler (Valerie), Fred Schuler (deceased) (Fran), Norma Porter (deceased), Ruby McFedries (Bill), Stella Robbins (Carl), Marla Dickenson, Norma Hoover (Tom), and Brian Stone (deceased) (Marnie). Dear grandma of numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Sister of Elsie Walters, and the late Ina Bovaird, and Clinton Plevin. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. The family will honour her life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Friday from 6-8 pm. where a private family service will be held. Cremation to follow with interment of cremated remains at Nanticoke Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Mission Services of Hamilton. The family extends a sincere thank you to the V.O.N. and St. Elizabeth's for their caregivers. www.rhbandersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020