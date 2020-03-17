|
|
Out of regard for people's safety amidst coronavirus concerns, Alex's memorial service which was originally scheduled for March 20 has been postponed. Please contact TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL at 905-549-2417 or visit their website at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com for updates on the rescheduling of his service as details are available. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and expressed an interest in celebrating his life with us.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020