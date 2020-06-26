On March 10, 2020, in his 94th year, Alex joined Violet, his loving wife and best friend. With heavy hearts, his initial memorial service was postponed for the safety of our community. With current Covid restrictions in place, a small, private family service was finally held in Alex's honour on Friday, June 26th. To Alex's many family members, close friends, colleagues and acquaintances, whom have been touched by his generous, caring, fun loving but totally dependable spirit, please cherish your memories of him. Alex was an active, longtime member of John Calvin Hungarian Presbyterian Church (121 Birch Ave., Hamilton L8L 6H8), donations made in his name are much appreciated.