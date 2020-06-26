Alexander (Alex) BENDES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On March 10, 2020, in his 94th year, Alex joined Violet, his loving wife and best friend. With heavy hearts, his initial memorial service was postponed for the safety of our community. With current Covid restrictions in place, a small, private family service was finally held in Alex's honour on Friday, June 26th. To Alex's many family members, close friends, colleagues and acquaintances, whom have been touched by his generous, caring, fun loving but totally dependable spirit, please cherish your memories of him. Alex was an active, longtime member of John Calvin Hungarian Presbyterian Church (121 Birch Ave., Hamilton L8L 6H8), donations made in his name are much appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Truscott, Brown & Dwyer Funeral Chapel
1309 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1H2
9055492417
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved