Alexander BOGOSLOWSKI

Passed away peacefully at Arbour Creek Care Centre in Stoney Creek, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by his first wife Xenia Bogoslowski (nee Kulyk), and second wife Stella Storoschuk-Bogoslowski (nee Dykun). Loving father of Linda Lipsitt (Rick), Marilyn Strinich (Peter), Barbara Wallace (Rob), Michael Bogoslowski (Joanne) and stepson David Storoschuk (Lisa). Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Olga Wieczorek (Walter), Michael Bogoslowski (Elaine) and Peter Bogoslowski (Claudette) and brother-in-law Frank Urbanowicz (the late Jean). Predeceased by siblings Helen Lukie (the late John), Casey Bogoslowski (the late Nellie), Jean Urbanowicz (Frank), Anthony Bogoslowski (the late Eva) and John Bogoslowski (the late Winnie). Alex was a dedicated parishioner of both St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church and Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Resurrection, and a long-time member of The Knights of Columbus. Alex loved every opportunity to gather his large family for special occasions, especially at Christmas where he could be found surrounded by all his grandchildren. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Resurrection, 821 Upper Wenthworth St., Hamilton, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Alex's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com or call the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. If desired, memorial contributions to The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
