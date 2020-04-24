|
Passed away on April 21, 2020 at Anson Place in his 82nd year. Loving husband of Lucy(nee Gris). Loving dad of Joanne(Marcel), Jannette(Duane), Donna, and Paul. Loving grandpa of Jason, Brittany, Connor and 3 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Bill, the late Margaret Oliver(Jim), and Sam(Kay). Alexander will be greatly missed by Lucy's family especially her children, Steve(Sharon) and their children Ben and Claire, Brian(Samantha) and their daughter Delaina. He will be fondly remembered by the Houston nieces, nephews, and family and friends. Alexander was a dedicated employee for 40+ years at Federated Genco. He was a model train enthusiast, artist, and Bocce Ball player. A special thanks to the staff at Anson Place, especially Hardee, for their extreme dedication and kindness. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or Glanbrook Community Services www.dermodys.com "Oh, Danny Boy, the pipes are calling."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020